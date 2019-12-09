Warhol Foundation Announces 2019 Arts Writers Grants Recipients

The Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant Program has announced the 19 recipients of its 2019 grant cycle, awarding a total of $680,000 toward the completion of new writing projects. Among the awardees is the Austin-based Glasstire contributor Sean J. Patrick Carney, who will share in awards ranging between $15,000 to $50,000.

The grant categories are: articles, blogs, books and short-form writing. Some of the recipients proposals included Ari Heinrich’s study of how trans artists like Jes Fan are incorporating biochemicals like melanin and estrogen into their artistic practices, and Jillian Steinhauer’s book-length dive into female artists who have found late-career success, including Lorraine O’Grady and Mary Beth Edelson.

Says the Arts Writers Grant Program’s Director, Pradeep Dalal: “The terrific range of project proposals we received this year speaks to the mobile and porous boundaries of contemporary art practice and the richly inventive ways in which writers are approaching art today.”

Hakim Bishara, Paul Brown, Sean J. Patrick Carney, Aruna D’Souza, Tess Edmonson, Alan Gilbert, Jillian Steinhauer, Elvia Wilk, and Mimi Wong were awarded for their short-form writing, while Patricia Failing’s, “Remembering Henri Ghent (1926-2009)”, and Nicole Woods’ “Acid Visions: Bob Thompson, Abstract Figurative Painting, and the American Neo-Avant-Garde” won awards for their articles.

Book awards went to Nora M. Alter, Harun Farocki: Forms of Intelligence; Leticia Alvarado, Cut/Hoard/Suture: Aesthetics in Relation; Jace Clayton, Behold the Monkey; Ari Larissa Heinrich, Decolonial Melanin: Jes Fan’s Contagious Xenophoria (A Glossary); Robb Hernández, Alien Skins: Speculative Arts of the Americas; Jean Ma, At the Edges of Sleep

and Prudence Peiffer for The Slip.

In the blog category: Paul Schmelzer and Nicole J. Caruth were awarded for The Ostracon: Dispatches from Beyond Contemporary Art’s Center.

For more on the Warhol Foundation, please go here.