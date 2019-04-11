Sugar Land Unveils Temporary Public Artwork by Carolina Borja

Artist Carolina Borja, a new transplant to Houston, studied industrial design and Mexican folk art, and her work finds an intersection between the two, often using recycled materials. Her work has been showcased in Artforum´s Critic´s Picks, was granted the ArtPrize Pitch Night at the Walker Art Museum in Minneapolis, and has been exhibited in Mexico City.

The City of Sugar Land’s Cultural Arts Program, in partnership with Environmental and Neighborhood Services and Keep Sugar Land Beautiful, commissioned Borja to produce a temporary public art project made of recycled materials. The piece, Time Less, will be unveiled at the Keep Sugar Land Beautiful Earth Day Celebration in Sugar Land Town Square on April 13, 2019 from 1 pm to 5 pm. (Sugar Land is a city just southwest of Houston.)

Borja writes about the project: “Time Less reflects on the relationship between time, plastic consumption and plastic disposal. The sculptural installation is composed of more than 75% recycled material from Sugar Land. The hourglass shaped sculptures are constructed using different types of plastics (PETE, HDPE, PVC and PP), urging viewers to reflect on the time it takes for waste to decompose.”

In addition to Borja’s installation, the Sugar Land Earth Day Celebration, titled Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rock, will include interactive exhibits, live performances, and a return of the popular Texas Snakes & More. The event’s purpose is to raise awareness about recycling and consumption.