Austin’s CAMIBAart Set to Relocate with Big, New Plans

After 3 1⁄2 years in Austin’s Flatbed building, CAMIBAart Gallery is moving. CAMIBAart was notified its lease would not be renewed so that the property could be redeveloped. The gallery took the opportunity to totally rethink location, space, and mission. “Through this self-evaluation,” states the CAMIBAart press release, “we determined the standard white-box gallery model is not the most efficient and effective way to represent our artists and their works.”

The gallery will soon be located in the La Costa Corporate Park (6448 US-290 East, Suite A-102, Austin, TX 78723). It will stay at Flatbed until the end of the month and then open to the public in its new location with a day-long dedication celebration on Saturday, March 9th.

CAMIBAart Gallery’s new workspace is designed to operate as a flexible consultation, presentation, storage and exhibition space. Prioritizing functionality over fashion, the new gallery has simple industrial areas for exhibiting artworks with easy access to inventory and a dedicated viewing area for impromptu presentations to clients. the majority of events will be invitation only. These bi-monthly cocktail parties will feature new artworks by gallery artists and will often have an artist-involved component to them such as a demonstration, a performance, or a casual discussion. Those wanting invitations should sign up to its email or snail-mail lists on the CAMIBAart website. From noon to 6pm on Fridays and Saturdays, the gallery will be open to the public for drop-in visits.

Co-founder and Director Troy Campa states,” “Rene and I founded CAMIBAart in 2014 to be of service to the Austin art community. We are excited about the flexibility this new location and re-imagined business model will provide in allowing us to be attentive to our collectors, designers, and artists needs. We are doubling down on our commitment to the Austin art community and our dedication to serving in the best way we can.” Many galleries are beginning to rethink their structures and missions, so keep your eyes on CAMIBAart to see how it all works out.