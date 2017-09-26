Jimmy James Canales: Para Chrome

An exhibition featuring an immersive installation, video works, and a performance by artist Jimmy James Canales. The artist on his show: “Para Chrome focuses on augmented and absent bodies. Grids define a laboratory like space where armor, exoskeletons and customized packs are fashioned, where fragments are assembled, picked over, and pulled apart. Wearable sculptures, hanging with ominous inertness, are suspended in storage, waiting to be animated by human action. The sculptures reference space suit technology, cyborgs, and lowrider customization.”

The show is presented by Presa House and hosted by FL!GHT Gallery.