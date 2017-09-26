Jimmy James Canales: Para Chrome
October 6 - 29, 2017
134 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX 78204 Get directions
(210) 872-2586
An exhibition featuring an immersive installation, video works, and a performance by artist Jimmy James Canales. The artist on his show: “Para Chrome focuses on augmented and absent bodies. Grids define a laboratory like space where armor, exoskeletons and customized packs are fashioned, where fragments are assembled, picked over, and pulled apart. Wearable sculptures, hanging with ominous inertness, are suspended in storage, waiting to be animated by human action. The sculptures reference space suit technology, cyborgs, and lowrider customization.”
The show is presented by Presa House and hosted by FL!GHT Gallery.
Add to Calendar 06-10-2017 06:00:00 PM 07-10-2017 12:00:00 AM MM/DD/YYYY Jimmy James Canales: Para Chrome Jimmy James Canales: Para Chrome 134 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX 78204 FL!GHT aBbDxPIzQzxAZbXpimfr25770
The exhibition is from 6pm to Midnight. It is presented by Presa House Gallery and hosted by Flight Gallery. Additionally, we will be open Thursday from 6pm to 9pm.