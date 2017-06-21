Artists 916 Group Show: Unleashed

A group exhibition featuring works by artists who have studios at the Canopy space at 916 Springdale Rd. The Artists 916 group aims to: “cultivate closer relationships between local artists and the Austin community; create unique events for the public to learn about the visual arts in Austin; empower artists at critical stages in their creative lives; and promote opportunities for artists to exhibit their work.” The show has a $10 cover charge.

Featured artists include:

Emily Galusha

Janie Milstein

Carl Smith

Rebecca Bennett

Ines Batlo

Lynne Brotman

Keva Richardson

Gert Johan Manschot

Stephen Paul Connor

Vera Smiley

Flip Solomon

Amanda Robin Wood

Karen Woodward Glass