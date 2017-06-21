Artists 916 Group Show: Unleashed
June 24, 2017 | 7–10 pm
3409 E 5th St, Austin, Texas 78702 Get directions
(512) 420-3686
A group exhibition featuring works by artists who have studios at the Canopy space at 916 Springdale Rd. The Artists 916 group aims to: “cultivate closer relationships between local artists and the Austin community; create unique events for the public to learn about the visual arts in Austin; empower artists at critical stages in their creative lives; and promote opportunities for artists to exhibit their work.” The show has a $10 cover charge.
Featured artists include:
Emily Galusha
Janie Milstein
Carl Smith
Rebecca Bennett
Ines Batlo
Lynne Brotman
Keva Richardson
Gert Johan Manschot
Stephen Paul Connor
Vera Smiley
Flip Solomon
Amanda Robin Wood
Karen Woodward Glass
thank you GT! we love you, you love art, we love Texas, goody goody 🙂