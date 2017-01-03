15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events

Lynné Bowman Cravens: House

January 14 - February 5, 2017

Opening: January 14, 2017 | 7–10 pm

500X Gallery

500 Exposition Avenue, Dallas, TX 75226 Get directions

(214) 828-1111

In this exhibition, Lynné Bowman Cravens is exploring the idea of memory and nostalgia through photographs of her childhood home.

  1. Dr. B. G. Bowman
    Through this body of work, Lynne’ invites us to think about how we remember imagery from the past, and how we integrate it with more current visual images. In these photographs she exposes the effects of time on the same spaces through her meshing of past and present. Her “Then and Now” images exist within the same visual space – allowing us to experience them simultaneously, even though the photographs were taken decades apart.

    Her work is becoming more and more reflective and nuanced as she continues to bravely explore images and memories from her childhood.

