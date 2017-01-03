Lynné Bowman Cravens: House

Dr. B. G. Bowman January 21, 2017 at 21:23 Reply Through this body of work, Lynne’ invites us to think about how we remember imagery from the past, and how we integrate it with more current visual images. In these photographs she exposes the effects of time on the same spaces through her meshing of past and present. Her “Then and Now” images exist within the same visual space – allowing us to experience them simultaneously, even though the photographs were taken decades apart.Her work is becoming more and more reflective and nuanced as she continues to bravely explore images and memories from her childhood.
