Art IS Dangerous: Mass Shooting at NJ Arts Festival

The “Art All Night” festival in Trenton, New Jersey ended abruptly after 22 people were injured and one was killed very early Sunday morning, reports the New York Times and Artforum, among other publications.

Every year, reports the Times, the free show is assembled virtually overnight, with open submissions received on Friday and placed on the walls on Saturday. This year’s exhibition included an installation created by the New Jersey Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, which seeks gun control reforms.

Of the 22 injured, 17 were shot; the others were trampled. The person killed is believed to be one of the gunmen and the violence is thought to be gang-related. Arrests were made.

Festival organizers posted on Facebook: “Our hearts ache and our eyes are blurry but our dedication and resolve to building a better Trenton through community, creativity and inspiration will never fade.”