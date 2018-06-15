Cowboy Art Goes High Tech

The Cowboy Artists of America (CAA), “the vanguard of the Western art revival” that began in the 1960s, have announced its first annual online show and sale, Cowboy Trails: Art from the CAA Annual Trail Ride.

Each year, the CAA embarks on a weeklong trail ride, ending up at ranches where they do cowboy things and create paintings and sculptures with each other. The CAA mission statement is “to authentically preserve and perpetuate the culture of Western life in fine art.”

Western art enthusiasts can view pieces on the website beginning June 25 at https://caacowboytrails.com/. The sale will launch July 11 at 11am for 48-hours only, and the public is invited to shop an exclusive selection of pieces created by nationally-recognized CAA artists.

The trail ride was inspired by the 2018 CAA Trail Ride at the 06 Ranch in Alpine, Texas. Texas may be home to some of the finest contemporary art around, but cowboy art will never die.