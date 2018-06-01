Houston Area Artists: Apply for Big Show Now

The Lawndale Art Center has opened a call for entries to its annual Big Show, the usually jam-packed extravaganza of works by artists within a 100-mile radius of Houston.

Although Lawndale no longer requires that artists bring in actual works to be viewed by the juror (fun, but crazy), it strongly encourages applicants to apply as early as possible. The deadline is Thursday, July 26, at 11:59pm. Early entries probably help out the staff to get organized but, as online applications are notoriously fraught with one glitch or another, artists will want some spare time to call Lawndale for help, if necessary.

The juror this year will be Evelyn C. Hankins, senior curator at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. Applicants trying to find out what she’s looking for are out of luck; she’s curated a very wide variety of great, interesting work. So that’s what you should send in.