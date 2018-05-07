Suggested Topics For Your Next Art Panel Discussion

Looking for programming to sex up your next art fair or fundraiser? Try these on for size!

Flailing and Hand-Wringing 101: Next Steps for Museums Defining The 21st-Century Museum: Box With Things In It Or Flashing Human Moth Attractor? Faking Interest In Artists Who Aren’t Dead: A Guide For Museum Trustees Art Fair HateFest: When Will They Die? Fending Off Repatriation Lawsuits: How To Keep The Art Your Ancestors Stole Risk Mitigation Strategies for Collecting Artists of Color: The Five Names You Should Buy Best Practices for Developers: Converting Dead Galleries Into Luxury Condos How Many Zeroes? Putting Yourself On The Map Through Art Prizes Making Sense Of Bloated, Pointless Wall Text Conceptual Art Today: You’re No Duchamp Artists: Housecleaning and Babysitting As Social Practice Artists: How To Spot The Next Shitty Neighborhood To Destroy Through Your Willful Gentrification