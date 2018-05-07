Advertise   Donate
Suggested Topics For Your Next Art Panel Discussion

07 May 2018
Looking for programming to sex up your next art fair or fundraiser? Try these on for size!

  1. Flailing and Hand-Wringing 101: Next Steps for Museums
  2. Defining The 21st-Century Museum: Box With Things In It Or Flashing Human Moth Attractor?
  3. Faking Interest In Artists Who Aren’t Dead: A Guide For Museum Trustees
  4. Art Fair HateFest: When Will They Die?
  5. Fending Off Repatriation Lawsuits: How To Keep The Art Your Ancestors Stole
  6. Risk Mitigation Strategies for Collecting Artists of Color: The Five Names You Should Buy
  7. Best Practices for Developers: Converting Dead Galleries Into Luxury Condos
  8. How Many Zeroes? Putting Yourself On The Map Through Art Prizes
  9. Making Sense Of Bloated, Pointless Wall Text
  10. Conceptual Art Today: You’re No Duchamp
  11. Artists: Housecleaning and Babysitting As Social Practice
  12. Artists: How To Spot The Next Shitty Neighborhood To Destroy Through Your Willful Gentrification

 

