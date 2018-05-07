Suggested Topics For Your Next Art Panel Discussion

Looking for programming to sex up your next art fair or fundraiser? Try these on for size!
- Flailing and Hand-Wringing 101: Next Steps for Museums
- Defining The 21st-Century Museum: Box With Things In It Or Flashing Human Moth Attractor?
- Faking Interest In Artists Who Aren’t Dead: A Guide For Museum Trustees
- Art Fair HateFest: When Will They Die?
- Fending Off Repatriation Lawsuits: How To Keep The Art Your Ancestors Stole
- Risk Mitigation Strategies for Collecting Artists of Color: The Five Names You Should Buy
- Best Practices for Developers: Converting Dead Galleries Into Luxury Condos
- How Many Zeroes? Putting Yourself On The Map Through Art Prizes
- Making Sense Of Bloated, Pointless Wall Text
- Conceptual Art Today: You’re No Duchamp
- Artists: Housecleaning and Babysitting As Social Practice
- Artists: How To Spot The Next Shitty Neighborhood To Destroy Through Your Willful Gentrification