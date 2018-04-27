MFAH Announces 12th Annual Palestine Film Festival

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston has announced its upcoming 12th annual Houston Palestine Film Festival, which happens the weekend of May 5, 2018 at the MFAH, and the weekend of May 11 at Rice Cinema. Programming includes “award-winning comedies, dramas, and documentaries from a rich and growing Palestinian cinema movement.”

At the Museum on May 5 and 6, screenings include 2017’s Istiyad Ashbah (Ghost Hunting), “…the story of a filmmaker creating a documentary about Jerusalem’s Moskobiya interrogation center,” by director Raed Andoni, and 2017’s Wajib (Duty), directed by Annemarie Jacir, which follows “a school teacher and his son as the tense details of their relationship come to the surface.” The following weekend at Rice Cinema, over the three days of May 11-13, you can catch these same movies, as well as short-film and documentary programming.

Admission is only $10 for the festival for general admission or $8 for Museum members. For more info, please go here, or here.