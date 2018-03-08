UT Austin Art Students Won’t Give Up on Fine Arts Library

The opening paragraph of a December Glasstire article reads:

The University of Texas at Austin recently announced that, under Douglas Dempster, dean of the College of Fine Arts, it has and will move tens of thousands of fine art books, collection materials, periodicals, and music scores from UT Fine Arts Library, or FAL, into off-site warehouse space, in order to update the library’s use to better “meet the demands of these students and faculty,” as “Circulation has crashed.”

But the Daily Texan quotes a student stating yesterday, “Just because we’re not checking them out does not mean we’re not using them,”

Maria Mendez of the Texan covered yesterday’s protest of about 50 UT students and faculty members as they protested the removal of materials from the Fine Arts Library at SXSW EDU. Members of the group Save UT Libraries picketed outside a talk by Douglas Dempster for the local education conference.

“Many university libraries across the U.S. are also storing or recycling more materials, according to a February Associated Press story,” writes Mendez. “Of public Texas universities, UT saw the most dramatic decrease from 1.9 million materials in 2007 to about 242,500 last December, according to the Houston Chronicle.”

Protesters have already held an old-fashioned letter writing campaign, and the deadline for concerned students to voice their concerns to the task forces via email is March 21.