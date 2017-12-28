Trash Alert: Dallas Woman Ruins Houston Lawyer’s Art

This trash alert should begin with the fact that this story comes from Fox News. Also, the lawyer had a Sherman tank on his front lawn for a while, had Snoop Dogg perform at his recent Christmas party, hosted presidential candidate Donald Trump, and helped Governor Rick Perry successfully fight abuse-of-power charges.

So why did Lindy Lou Layman, a 29 year-old freelance court reporter, allegedly pour liquid onto paintings and throw sculptures “across the room with her hands” during a recent weekend incident at the River Oaks mansion of lawyer Anthony Buzbee?

Layman is charged with more than $300,000 in damages.

Nasty.