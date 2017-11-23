Advertise   Donate
Home > Drive By > This and That: Breaking Bread

This and That: Breaking Bread

/
23 Nov 2017
/
/
1 Comment

In 1977, guests at an exhibition at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston famously got involved in a food fight using the work of Antonio Miralda, the pioneering food artist. The piece, titled Breadline, was a giant wall of loaves of bread that was being assembled during the opening by the Kilgore Rangerettes, Texas’ most iconic cheerleaders. This is true. According to legend, a drunken guest tore a piece off one of the loaves and threw it at another guest, and pretty soon all hell broke loose. In her book Interlock: Art, Conspiracy, and the Shadow Worlds of Mark Lombardi, Patricia Goldstone recounts the melee, which was ultimately broken up by the police outside the museum.

This story has passed into affectionate legend in the Houston art scene, but it got me thinking about food on this, our most foodish of days. So much art involving food has a warmth and a generosity of spirit to it: Miralda’s participatory “food sculptures”; Rirkrit Tiravanija serving free rice and curry; Allison Knowles making a vast salad; Lee Ming Wei sharing a meal with a stranger, an idea originally conceived when the artist was a lonely first-year grad student at Yale.

Today, we eat. We gather together.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We are thankful for the art.

Installation view of Antonio Miralda’s 1977 exhibition at the CAMH, presumably after things were tidied up.

 

Alison Knowles, Make a Salad, 1962. The basic ingredients include Knowles preparing a massive salad by chopping the ingredients to live music, tossing it in the air, then serving it to the audience. Image from a 2014 performance at the Walker Art Center.

 

 

Rirkrit Tiravanija, untitled 1992/1995 (free/still), 1992/1995/2007/2011-. Image from a 2011 recreation of the piece at MoMA.

Lee Ming-Wei, The Dining Project, 1997. Image from a 2015 performance at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum.

 

Judy Chicago, The Dinner Party, 1974-79, collection of the Brooklyn Museum

 

also by Rainey Knudson
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About Post Author

Rainey Knudson is the founder and publisher of Glasstire. After working on a print magazine about Texas art, Knudson launched Glasstire in 2001 as one of the earliest web-only arts journals in the country. She has spoken or written about arts journalism at Emory University, the USC Annenberg School, the National Endowment for the Arts, and other places. She has a degree in literature from Rice University and an MBA in entrepreneurship from the University of Texas at Austin. She lives in Houston.

Glasstire Classifieds

Funding generously provided by:
'