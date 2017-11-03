Glasstire’s Data Mining Project, Part IV: The Artists

In 2016, for our 15th anniversary, Glasstire launched a Data Mining Project, and we asked professional data miner Diego Garcia-Olano to comb through our vast archive of 20,000 events and 10,000 articles (and counting), to find interesting patterns and relationships among the artists, writers, and venues of Texas.

As with the previous three infographics we’ve released (Events, Words, and Authors), our fourth data mining infographic is interactive. Artists who’ve shown their work in Texas venues since 2007 can search for themselves by name, city, or exhibition venue, and see their own exhibition history. Or you can search for your favorite artist and get a feel for their show trajectory thus far.

Here are some fun ways to use this data. You can see which artists showed the most:

You can also look at a list of all the shows in our database for a given artist. This page shows all of Autumn Knight’s events that have been listed on Glasstire.

These infographics continuously draw from our database of content, so they are always updating.

The history starts in 2007 (though the years are adjustable), so it illustrates the past ten years. You can click through to an artist’s Glasstire page to see all the listed events that have included that artist.

Again, here’s the link to the artists.

Part I: a map of Texas with events by city and year.

Part II: all the words we’ve ever used.

Part III: our Authors.

