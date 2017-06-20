Advertise   Donate
Christina and Angela’s Epic Road Trip: Some Highlights

20 Jun 2017
2 Comments
Glasstire readers may or may not be familiar with my spectacular photography skills. The artist Angela Kallus and I have been road-tripping through the Southwest since last week (she’s ace with a camera, too) and I’d thought I’d share a few of our highlights with you all.

We spent our first and second days in beautiful Santa Fe, catching up with friends, looking at art, and seeing Meow Wolf:

Then we drove through Monument Valley:

And my favorite, Zion National Park:

We landed in Vegas, and loved our old casino hotel, and attended a friend’s wedding.

We had dinner with a pal at the Bellagio and sat on the patio overlooking the water. That big dancing fountain! Wow!:

 

We saw public sculpture by Tim Bavington at the Smith Center…

And we drove out to Michael Heizer’s Double Negative:

We hung out with David Ryan and Sean Slattery at David’s studio, where he had some great work in progress:

We saw some of Sean’s new work in a show at UNLV:

Today we visited the Grand Canyon (at sunset no less!):

 

We still have three days to go. Walter De Maria’s Lightning Field is tomorrow, but you know they don’t let you take pictures out there.

 

