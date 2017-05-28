Art Dirt 5: Celebrities Doing Performance Art + Artists and Gentrification

In this week’s Art Dirt podcast, Christina Rees and Rainey Knudson discuss celebrities doing performance art, and the issue of artists gentrifying poor neighborhoods. Also discussed: killing animals for food + favorite music videos from the 80s!
