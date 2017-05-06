This and That: Benglis, Beuys, Gonzalez-Torres

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.
Today: Cornered
*************
No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan
