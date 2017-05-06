This and That: Benglis, Beuys, Gonzalez-Torres

Advertise   Donate
06 May 2017
“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: Cornered

Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Untitled (Portrait Of Ross In L.A.), 1991. Candies individually wrapped in multicolor cellophane, endless supply. Dimensions vary with installation; ideal weight 175 lbs. Collection of the Art Institute of Chicago.

 

Lynda Benglis, For Carl Andre, 1970. Acrylic foam, 56 x 53 x 46 inches. Collection of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

 

Joseph Beuys, Fat corner, 1968. Silver gelatin photograph by Ute Klophaus in the collection of Art Gallery of New South Wales.

 

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan

 

