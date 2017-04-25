University Art Students: Sell Your Work On New Online Platform

There is a relatively new online site, ArtStartArt, exclusively selling work by university level art students. The gist of its purpose is to allow art students to make some extra cash and for beginning collectors to get in on the ground floor of the next generation of artists. The works are reasonably priced; the artists receive 60% of the asking price and a portion of ArtStartArt’s profits go back to the school in the form of scholarships.

The artists are selected by university faculty and juried by curators, but it seems to be a pretty loose process. While the Austin-based group bills itself as presenting the “best artwork coming out of the top universities across the country,” there are only Texas schools on the site so far.

If any readers have had a good or bad experience with the site, please let us now. Meanwhile, check out the ArtStartArt video:

also by Paula Newton