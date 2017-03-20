RIP Bernie Wrightson

The death of truly fantastic illustrator, film designer, and comics creator Bernie Wrightson was announced yesterday, after his long battle with brain cancer. He was 68.
While perhaps best-known for co-creating the DC Comic Swamp Thing with Len Wein in 1971, as well as fruitful collaborations with Stephen King, Wrightson’s output was stunning and prolific and lasted decades. A toast to Bernie.
also by Glasstire
- Artist Receives Death Threats Over Trump Billboard - March 20th, 2017
- RIP Shane Patrick Boyle, Founder of Zine Fest Houston - March 20th, 2017
- Criticizing Public Art: San Antonio's City Council is at it Again - March 19th, 2017
- DIY Virtual Reality at SXSW - March 18th, 2017
- Two Upcoming DFW Events For You: Culture Hole and Noah Simblist - March 17th, 2017