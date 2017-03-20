RIP Bernie Wrightson

Advertise   Donate
20 Mar 2017
The death of truly fantastic illustrator, film designer, and comics creator Bernie Wrightson was announced yesterday, after his long battle with brain cancer. He was 68.

While perhaps best-known for co-creating the DC Comic Swamp Thing with Len Wein in 1971, as well as fruitful collaborations with Stephen King, Wrightson’s output was stunning and prolific and lasted decades. A toast to Bernie.

 

