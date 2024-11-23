Five-Minute Tours: “2024 Regional Art Faculty Show” at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, Canyon

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits, and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

“2024 Regional Art Faculty Show” at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, Canyon. Dates: October 4, 2024 – January 5, 2025. Artist Names: Chris Adams, Cody Arnall, Alanna Austin, Jason Bly, Shannon Cannings, William Cannings, Todd Christensen, Sawyer Crane, Edwin Cuenco, Kara Donatelli, Carol Flueckiger, Dirk Fowler, Julian Francolino, Ghislaine Fremaux, Misty Gamble, Scott Golem, Leah Gose, Randy Hall, Aaron Hegert, Steve Hilton, Suguru Hiraide, Stephanie Jung, Kristy Kristinek, Peyton Lawler, Anna Lemnitzer, Shereen Lobdell, Marcus Melton, Mohammad Younus Nomani, Catherine Prose, Rhiannon Scheidt, Arista Slater-Sandoval, Ann Underwood, Britta Urness, Von Venhuizen, Heather Warren-Crow, Robert Weingart, Rene West, Bryan Wheeler, William Wright, Sangmi Yoo

Via the museum:

Join PPHM & WTAMU’s Art Program for an exhibition highlighting the creative practices of art faculty from colleges and universities from throughout the region. Reviving the exhibition after a hiatus, this year’s exhibition will be a collaboration hosted by Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and curated by PPHM’s Curator of Art, Deana Craighead.