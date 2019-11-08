Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Appoints Bill Mercer Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) in Canyon, Texas, has announced that Bill Mercer has been appointed its Curator of Art and Associate Director for Curatorial Affairs. PPHM and Friends of Southwestern Art has also invited the public to meet Mercer on Friday November 8th at 6:30pm at the museum.

With an undergraduate degree in anthropology and history from California State University Northridge, an M.A. in museum studies from Texas Tech University, and PhD-level work in Native American art history at the University of New Mexico, Mercer is an expert of Western and Native American art and cultural history.

Mercer has worked both as a curator and administrator in his professional career, with teaching positions previously at Portland State University and California State University Northridge. His museum work ranges from the Buffalo Bill Historical Center of the West, Curator for the Art of Africa and the Americas at the Cincinnati Art Museum, Curator of Native American Art at the Portland Art Museum, and Director of the Montana Historical Society Museum.

In a PPHM press release, Mercer states: “The museum has exceptional collections, a meaningful mission, and a great staff,” he said. “I was also attracted to the position because of the university community, small town atmosphere, and wide open spaces.”

Says Carol Lovelady, PPHM director: “One of Bill’s strengths is a lifelong interest in and knowledge of Native American Culture. He has opened the door to a new area of focus for our museum.”

****

Located on the campus of West Texas A&M University, the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is the largest history museum in Texas, with more than 285,000 square feet—and over two million artifacts—dedicated to preserving this area’s past. PPHM offers visitors a chance to step into panhandle history with special exhibits, a permanent collection, Pioneer Town, cell phone tours, educational tours and special events.

For more information about PPHM, please visit its website here.