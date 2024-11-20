David Berman, 1946 — 2024

by Jessica Fuentes November 20, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

David Berman, a filmmaker, gallerist, and philanthropist, died Monday, September 16, 2024, in Austin.

A photograph of filmmaker and gallerist David Berman.

David Berman, 2014

Mr. Berman was born in Brooklyn on May 13, 1946. In 1964, he and his family moved to Houston, where he spent his senior year at Lamar High School. He earned a degree in Radio, TV, and Film from the University of Texas in Austin. During his time at UT, he ran Cinema 40, an on-campus film society. Also at UT, Mr. Berman met his life partner, Ellen Trew. The couple married in 1968 and, following graduation, moved to New York for a year before returning to Austin. 

A black and white photograph of Ellen and David Berman in their early 20s.

Ellen and David Berman, circa 1968

Ultimately, the pair moved to Houston, when Mr. Berman took a position at an NBC affiliate there. After five years in that job, he opened Berman Films, a commercial film production company. Through this business, he directed independent feature films, documentaries, corporate and public service projects for arts and nonprofit organizations, as well as commercials for regional and national brands. One of his best-known films is The Strange Demise of Jim Crow, a documentary that features interviews with Civil Rights activists involved in the integration of Houston.

A black and white photograph of filmmaker David Berman on the set of a film shoot.

David Berman Films Inc. film shoot

In 1997, the Bermans moved to Wimberley, and in 2000 Mr. Berman opened dberman Gallery in Austin. In a 2004 Austin Chronicle article, Mr. Berman remarked, “I felt that Austin didn’t have a lot of good quality galleries, at least the kind of galleries I was used to growing up in New York and living in Houston.” 

A photograph of the interior of dberman Gallery in Austin.

dberman Gallery

The gallery opened in the former space of Galería Sin Fronteras, a Chicano-focused space founded by Gilberto Cárdenas, at 1701 Guadalupe Street. During the 10 years that the gallery was open, it showcased contemporary regional painting, sculpture, and photography. Some of the artists who exhibited at dberman include Ellen Berman, Malcolm Bucknall, Faith Gay, George Krause, Catherine Lee, Lauren Levy, and Beverly Penn.

Bale Creek Allen, an artist and gallerist who lived in the Austin area for many years, remembered Mr. Berman fondly. He told Glasstire, “David Berman was a great supporter of contemporary art in Texas. I was a young artist living in Austin in the early 1990s and had Gallery 68 and a studio at Flatbed World Headquarters. When I moved to Wimberley for a brief time, I approached David about doing a solo show of my own work. He didn’t hesitate and was so gracious and accommodating! dBerman was the best Gallery in Austin for quite a while. David was a well respected, honest, hard-working art dealer and collector, and he was also a sweet man and a good friend to so many.”

A photograph of Ellen and David Berman.

Ellen and David Berman, circa 2018

Beyond his legacy in the film industry and art world, Mr. Berman was also a champion of human rights, environmental causes, and medical research into neurological diseases.

0 comment

You may also like

Karl Kilian [1943 – 2020]

December 14, 2020

Vinod Hopson, 1975 – 2023

March 5, 2023

Seth Davidow, 1965 – 2023

June 26, 2023

Ben Fortson, 1932 – 2024

May 29, 2024

Alvaro Perez [1979-2020]

August 17, 2020

Nancy Brown Negley, 1927 – 2022

August 3, 2022

Pedro Rodriguez, 1936 – 2022

December 8, 2022

Robert (Bob) Delton Ivy Jr. [1935-2020]

October 19, 2020

Linda Blackburn, 1941 – 2022

January 25, 2022

Jesse Treviño, 1946 – 2023

February 18, 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: