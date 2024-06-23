The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, a nonprofit multidisciplinary organization in San Antonio, has released details of its 45th CineFestival, an annual Latinx film festival, which will kick off on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Because the Guadalupe is currently undergoing renovation, this year’s festival will be held at two locations: the Little Carver Civic Center at the Carver Community Cultural Center, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Park North.

In a press release, Eugenio del Bosque, CineFestival director, remarked, “I am looking forward to CineFestival being on the road this year to reach new audiences. I am really impressed with the amount of work being produced locally and with the quality of some of the films submitted in general. We have had a tough time curating this program due to our limited screen time this year, yet I trust that our selection process will also encourage artists to keep learning and getting better.”

The schedule includes approximately 75 screenings, with 9 features and 32 shorts relating to Texas. This year eight documentaries and 12 fiction films, including films from San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Dallas/Fort Worth, and the Rio Grande, are in consideration for the Mesquite Award for Best Texas Short Film.

The inaugural day will be a celebration of local filmmaking, showcasing films by San Antonio creatives. The Little Carver will host two blocks of short films, one by students from local universities and another of documentaries by professional producers. The Alamo Drafthouse will present Suena La Educación: The Story of Belle Ortiz, directed by Gabriel Redondo and Tamale Season, directed by Isaac Rodriguez.

CineFestival will take place from July 11 through 14. See the full program and screening schedule on The Guadalupe’s website. Individual tickets for screenings at the Alamo Drafthouse are $8, screenings at the Little Carver are free of charge (but tickets are required), and all access passes are available for $45. Tickets for all screenings will be available online on July 1.