Five-Minute Tours: Cande Aguilar at The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Cande Aguilar: barrioPOP, En Vivo Y A Todo Color at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, San Antonio. Dates: May 15 – August 12, 2022.

Via Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center:

“The barrioPOP, En vivo a Todo Color Show opening coincided with the 40th Anniversary of the Tejano Conjunto Festival. A native of Brownsville, Texas, Cande Aguilar is a self-taught artist whose distinctive barrioPOP style merges the indigenous humor, challenges, sights and sounds of barrio life with the panoply of popular culture. Beyond the jaunty imagery, there is a gravity and poignancy to these paintings…border culture and the human struggle inform much of the work. His work widens its lens to encompass the undercurrents of today’s global landscape. The style mixes abstraction with image transfers, local items, and the colors and shapes of life along the U.S.- Mexico border in a way that is hard to break down into words but is a visual collage indistinguishably of and for the Rio Grande Valley.”