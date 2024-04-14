San Antonio Organization Opens a New Gallery

Agarita, a San Antonio-based chamber ensemble known for its innovative performances, has opened a creative space in the city’s Southtown neighborhood.

In a press release, Marisa Bushman, Agarita’s Executive Director and violist stated, “From its inception, Agarita has been committed to pushing boundaries and redefining the traditional concert experience. With the Agarita Loft, this mission takes on new dimensions, offering a vibrant cultural hub designed to engage and inspire both artists and the local community alike.”

Agarita Loft, located at 724 S. Alamo #2, is a 1,300-square-foot space that will be used for rehearsals, lectures, gatherings, and as a gallery space for visual art. The gallery will focus on highlighting local artists. Its inaugural exhibition, Converging Realms of Nature, curated by Katy Silva León, opened on March 1 and is on view through May 3. Ms. Silva León, a painter who maintains a studio at Blue Star Arts Complex and serves as the Head of Development for the McNay Art Museum, is currently the resident curator for Agarita Loft.

Ms. Silva León told Glasstire, “Having been a longtime admirer of Agarity, I’m excited to collaborate with the musicians, and work with them to create a new space for viewing and appreciating the arts – both visual and performing. As an artist and a development professional at a modern and contemporary art museum, I see this as an opportunity to use my skills to build community and support initiatives I care about.”

While Agarita will continue to perform events throughout San Antonio, the next event at the Loft is a performance by Kristina Bachrach, a Chicago-based soprano, and pianist Daniel Anastasio. The event, titled Songs of Love, will take place on Wednesday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. Free tickets can be reserved via Eventbrite.

To visit the gallery, set an appointment with Ms. Silva Léon via phone or text at 909-518-2245. Learn more about Agarita Loft via the organization’s website.