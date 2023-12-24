Request for Qualifications Open for City of Houston Employee Monument

The Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) has announced the opening of a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for a memorial that will be dedicated to, per the city’s press release, “City of Houston municipal employees who have lost their lives in the line of duty.”

The deadline for artists, collectives, and artist teams to submit to the RFQ is Monday, February 5, 2024, at 5 p.m. There are few qualifications for submissions, other than that the artists must be over 18 years of age and living in the Greater Houston area, which the city is defining as the following counties: Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, or Waller. Additionally, the city advises that artists “keep in mind the sensitive nature of the site for artwork, near the banks of the Buffalo Bayou, and the unpredictable weather and environmental conditions prevalent in Houston, season to season.” Houston-area galleries are also invited to submit applications on behalf of their artists.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, who will soon be succeeded by the newly elected John Whitmire, commented on the RFQ, saying, “I’m proud to announce a heartfelt initiative, spear-headed by Houston Public Works Director Carol Haddock, to honor the service and sacrifice of our municipal workers. This memorial will pay tribute to the lives lost by those serving our community, symbolizing the dedication City of Houston employees have demonstrated in service to their city…”

Once completed, the permanent public artwork will be installed in Buffalo Bayou Park, north of Buffalo Bayou. Following the RFQ submission process, per the city’s press release, “a three-person panel of artists and arts professionals” will evaluate the applicants and determine three finalists, who will “develop artistic concepts for panelist consideration.”

The creation of the artwork will be overseen by the Houston Arts Alliance, which is contracted by MOCA to manage select public art in the city. This project has a budget of $165,000. To learn more, to apply, and to see additional guidelines and qualifications, please go here.