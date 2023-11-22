Five-Minute Tours: Michael Flanagan at the McAllen Creative Incubator

by Glasstire November 22, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitionsLet’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Michael Flanagan: State of the Union at McAllen Creative Incubator. Dates: October 6 – November 17, 2023.

Via McAllen Creative Incubator:

“Incorporating elements of painting, printmaking and sculpture, State of the Union explores the complex arrangement of materials and processes that is often required to create products and structures. With an opening reception from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Friday, October 6, State of the Union will be on view at the McAllen Creative Incubator until Thursday, November 17.”

0 comment

You may also like

Rigoberto Gonzalez Alonso in Harlingen and Houston: Corridos...

March 22, 2012

The Chupacabrona Tour, Part 2: On South Texas...

March 6, 2012

Review: “Uncovered Spaces” at the International Museum of...

July 1, 2022

Filmmaker Michael Flanagan Debuts Documentary on Vernon Fisher...

April 15, 2023

Vernon Fisher, 1943 – 2023

April 30, 2023

ENTRE: An Introduction to the Rio Grande Valley’s...

December 23, 2022

Rigoberto Gonzalez Alonso in Harlingen and Houston: Corridos...

March 29, 2012

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: