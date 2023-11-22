Five-Minute Tours: Michael Flanagan at the McAllen Creative Incubator

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Michael Flanagan: State of the Union at McAllen Creative Incubator. Dates: October 6 – November 17, 2023.

Via McAllen Creative Incubator:

“Incorporating elements of painting, printmaking and sculpture, State of the Union explores the complex arrangement of materials and processes that is often required to create products and structures. With an opening reception from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Friday, October 6, State of the Union will be on view at the McAllen Creative Incubator until Thursday, November 17.”