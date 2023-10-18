Five-Minute Tours: Fayetteville Clay Invitational 2023 at Red & White Gallery

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Fayetteville Clay Invitational 2023 at Red & White Gallery. Dates: September 16 – October 21, 2023.

Featured artists: JoLea Arcidiacono, Danville Chadbourne, Mary Fischer, Bridget Hauser, Gaye Lynn Hodgson, Michael Hodgson, Cecy Holcomb, Pat Johnson, Lebeth Lammers, Billy Ray Mangham, Jamie Wade, Jess Wade

Artist talk: October 8, 3 p.m. at the Gallery moderated by Dennis Nance, Curator for the Galveston Arts Center.

Via the gallery:

The second Fayetteville Clay Invitational features artists from San Marcos, San Antonio, Wimberley, and Fayetteville, Texas. The frist invitational featured artists from Houston, Austin and around Fayetteville.”