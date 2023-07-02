New 70-Studio Art Complex Opens in Austin

Later this month, Good Dad Studios, a new studio complex spearheaded by Jacqueline Overby and GD Wright, in collaboration with Bercy Chen Studio, LP, will open in south Austin.

The complex will house 70 artists studios and a gallery, as well as several art adjacent businesses and a food truck park. Currently, Good Dad Studios has 24 ready-to-lease studios, half of which were rented in the past week. The studios come in a variety of options, including open-concept spaces, private studios, studios with windows, and micro studios. The spaces range in size from 75- to 566-square-feet, with prices ranging from $195/month to $1,556.50/month.

Housed in an old office building, Ms. Overby and Mr. Wright stated in a press release that the space will embrace the aesthetic of the existing interior to “honor the history of Austin [in] an attempt to keep it weird.” Good Dad Studios is partnering with artists Zuzu and BLVD to curate works by local muralists on the exterior of the building.

Both Ms. Overby and Mr. Wright came to this endeavor with experience in creating and managing artists’ studios. Ms. Overby is also the co-founder and director of the recently opened MotherShip Studios in San Marcos, and Mr. Wright currently manages several studio blocks at Bolm Studios, such as Third Space Arts, Bad Lucky Market, and Bolm Arts.

The past eight years have seen major changes in Austin, with development pushing out many artist-run spaces and studio complexes that had previously been located in the city’s east side. A significant loss of affordable studio space occurred in 2018, when the studio complex Pump Project moved out of its longtime home. In the years since, it has become increasingly difficult for artists to find spaces, causing some to move to smaller towns further outside of the city.

Ms. Overby emphasized this issue, telling Glasstire, “I think that we both can attest to the scarcity of affordable artists studios in central Texas. It’s something that we are both passionate about making a reality so when this first popped up as an opportunity, it made sense for David and I to team up.”

She continued, “We believe that the benefits of affordable studio space and having a space to create are exponential to an artist’s career. Artists are catalysts for social change and in supporting the arts, you are supporting a better world.”

Good Dad Studios will host an open house event on Saturday, July 15, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2801 I-35, Austin, TX. Fill out this form to submit a studio inquiry and follow Good Dad Studios on Instagram to receive updates.