New Artist Studio Complex Announces San Marcos Studio Tour

MotherShip Studios, a new studio and gallery space in southeast San Marcos, has announced its inaugural San Marcos Studio Tour, featuring fifty artists throughout San Marcos, Martindale, and the surrounding areas.

In March 2020, Courtney Bee Peterson and Jacqueline Overyby, the women artists behind MotherShip Studios, purchased a warehouse space and began transforming it into a studio complex. A statement on the MotherShip Studio website explains: “Being artists ourselves, we understand the value of having a shared space for artists to go to for community and support. However, prices of studios in Austin and surrounding areas are on the rise. This makes it much harder for makers to have the opportunity every artist has the right to-a creative space to call home.”

In early November, MotherShip Studios hosted a premiere party with live music, art, and vendors. To date, Ms. Peterson and Ms. Overby have completed building two of the 13 studios that will be housed in the complex. As they continue their work, they are supporting local artists through events and exhibitions.

This Friday, March 31, from 7 pm to 10 pm, MotherShip Studios will host a kick-off event for the San Marcos Studio Tour. The event will showcase works by each artist participating in the tour and will feature a live printing demo, music by local musicians, a raffle give away, and complimentary drinks sponsored by local breweries. Attendees will also be able to pick up a catalog that includes a map of all the tour stops and information about each artist.

The studio tour will take place on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, from noon to 6 pm each day.