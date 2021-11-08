Bruno’s Steel House is on the Market for $1.75 Million

A properly funky house in Ransom Canyon, Texas — a small town about 14 miles east of Lubbock — has just been listed on realtor.com for $1.75 million.

Made of 110 tons of steel, the house was designed and built by Robert Bruno, who was a professor of architecture at the nearby Texas Tech University. The 2200-square-foot interior of the house is unique, featuring undulating forms and stained glass windows. Christina Rees wrote about her visit to the structure for Glasstire in 2017, and noted that the house was more of an inhabitable sculpture than a functional living space:

Bruno wasn’t building any kind of conventional domestic space — and I wouldn’t have expected it — but architects (who, granted, can be hostile or at least passive-aggressive in their decisions) seem to take seriously that when creating a house they’re designing a machine for living. It seems Bruno really was just making a giant abstract artwork that you could theoretically live in.

The most recent tax assessment of the 3 bedroom house, per realtor.com, came in at only $110,273. One can assume that the $1.64 million mark up is a symptom of both the current bull market and also the home’s unique and historical place in Texas architectural history.