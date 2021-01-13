MFAH’s Kanitra Fletcher Named National Gallery’s Associate Curator of African American and Afro-Diasporic Art

Announced today: Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s (MFAH) Associate Curator Kanitra Fletcher has been appointed Associate Curator of African American and Afro-Diasporic Art at The National Gallery of Art (NGA) in Washington, D.C. She begins her new post on February 1, 2021.

Fletcher is one of four new staff members joining the National Gallery in the past few months, including Nick Sharp, the National Gallery’s new Chief Digital Officer; Mikka Gee Conway, Chief Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Officer and EEO Director (as of September 2020); and Eric Bruce, who has been Head of Visitor Experience and Evaluation since August 2020.

Fletcher was also Curator of Landmarks Video at Landmarks, which is the public art program of the University of Texas at Austin, and was a curatorial assistant at the MFAH before being appointed Associate Curator. As Associate Curator at the MFAH, she oversaw the Tate’s traveling exhibition Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power, as well as the upcoming 2021-2022 exhibition Jack Whitten: Odyssey, organized by the Museu de Arte São Paulo. Odyssey will travel to both the MFAH and the National Gallery.

NGA Director, Kaywin Feldman, in a statement (via Culture Type Magazine) says: “I am thrilled to announce the appointment of these dynamic new leaders, who will help us to advance our goals to serve the nation by welcoming all people to explore and experience art, creativity, and our shared humanity.”

Fletcher’s previous museum experience includes working at the Bronx Museum of the Arts, The Museum of Modern Art, and the New Museum of Contemporary Art. She received a BA in English literature from Rutgers University-New Brunswick, an MA in Latin American studies, art history, and Brazilian studies from the University of Texas at Austin, and a PhD in the history of art from Cornell University.