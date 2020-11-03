Unboxing the Game of Campaign Politics

by Christopher Blay November 3, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

One of the only guilty pleasures I have indulged during our Covid-19 lockdown is to don rubber gloves, hand sanitizer, and a mask to go to the occasional estate sale in Houston. On one such outing a month ago, I picked up a game called “Mr. President: The Game of Campaign Politics.”

Today, November 3, as the nation’s remaining voters go to the polls, I am (literally) unboxing the game of campaign politics.

The game of Campaign Politics, cover

The game of Campaign Politics, cover.

Produced in 1971, during the presidency of Richard Nixon, the game, created by the 3M company, comes in a faux leather box, with a political poster-styled cover. The slide-out box reproduces the cover in black and white, with a summary of the game, describing it as a “highly realistic re-enactment of campaign events leading to the election of President and Vice President.”

 

The game of campaign politics, slide out

The game of campaign politics, slide out.

 

The game of political campigns, the cards

The game of political campigns, the cards.

There are six stacks of red and blue playing cards representing President, Vice President, and Senators. There is also a stack of light blue situation cards that throw in such events as illness, news releases, press endorsements, and news bulletins.

The game of campign politics, the blue cards

The game of campign politics, the blue cards.

My wife and I intend to play this game tonight. If nothing else, we’ve scored a pair of dice for our other games, and I’ve scored two new drawing pencils and, when we can host parties again, some pretty cool drink coasters. Here is the rest of what’s inside the box.

The game of political campaigns, Tally board

The game of political campaigns, Tally board.

 

Card instructions

Card instructions.

 

The game of campaign politics, Senator cards

The game of campaign politics, Senator cards.

 

Senator cards

Senator cards.

 

Prsident ballot card

President ballot card

 

Vice President ballot card

Vice President ballot card.

 

Vice President Ballot Card, Red

Vice President Ballot Card, Red.

 

Today is November 3, Election Day. If you haven’t already, go vote!

0 comment

You may also like

It’s Almost Over!

November 8, 2016

2012 Elections: It’s gotten personal…

January 26, 2012

The Art of Opinions and Empathy

November 25, 2016

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: