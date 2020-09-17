Communities Foundation of Texas Presents ‘North Texas Giving Day’ For Arts Non-Profits

For 18 hours today, individuals may contribute to their favorite arts nonprofit operating in North Texas. Communities Foundation of Texas’ North Texas Giving Day, which is the largest community-wide giving event in the nation, has provided an online platform for giving since it was organized in 2009. Last year, 102,000 donors gave $50 million to 3,000 local nonprofits, for a total of over $290 million.

This year’s event, which began this morning, September 17, 2020, is particularly relevant considering the impact of COVID-19 on Texas art organizations.

Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks and Corey Anthony, Senior VP, HR & Chief Diversity Officer at AT&T, and Chair of the Dallas CASA Board, are the Honorary Chairs of North Texas Giving Day 2020. “Compassion and community are two of my favorite words right now. However, action speaks louder than words,” Marshall stated on the organization’s Facebook page. “North Texas Giving Day will give many of us an opportunity to show compassion and take our service to the community to new levels. I can’t wait to get up and give!”

Anthony, in the same Facebook post, states: “In these unprecedented times, North Texas Giving Day is more important than ever. Thank you, North Texas, for your incredible support of the thousands of nonprofits across our region. I am grateful to be part of a community with so much compassion for those in need.” To give to the arts nonprofit of your choice, please go here.