Five-Minute Tours: GEMS at William Campbell Contemporary Art, Fort Worth

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Michelle Benoit, Jeff Kellar, Arno Kortschot, Steve Murphy: GEMS at William Campbell Contemporary Art, Fort Worth. Dates: March 28 – May 2, 2020 (Will likely be extended.)

Via William Campbell Contemporary Art: “Clean lines, crisp forms, and strong color are used by each of these artists to explore relationships among these elements. Michelle Benoit layers transparent and opaque materials to create delicate, geologically inspired, light-revealing wall-reliefs. Working in a mixture of resin, clay, and pigment. Jeff Kellar situates aluminum panels in space and shadow that display depth and intensity with a focus on objectness. Arno Kortschot combines architectural components that synthesize to yield qualities of minimalism and the organic. Steve Murphy designs simple forms which reveal calm and subtle complexities of their geometry, while at the same time assembling properties that create an aura of mystery. Each artist is unique yet holds in common an aesthetic presentation connecting their work.”