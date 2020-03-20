Movie of the Day: “Threads” (1984)

Phewwwww. This was a recommendation by a friend (thanks?) and is one of the scariest and most unsettling things I’ve ever seen. A BBC TV movie about the effects of nuclear war on the city of Sheffield, England, Threads slowly and nightmarishly progresses from young lovers starting a family to an unimaginable dystopia in just a few months, following a nuclear exchange between the US and the Soviet Union. To say this was a bit too-on-the-nose for right now is a massive understatement. I literally am amazed this played on TV (also in America). Prestige TV is much gorier now, but I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything as terrifying about societal breakdown. Rigorously unsentimental and realistic (it’s played as a documentary of sorts), it’s difficult to recommend Threads in these times, yet paradoxically it feels like essential viewing. Perhaps the most devastating final shot of all time. 5/5 (Amazon)