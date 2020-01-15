Woodlands High School Art Trust Celebrates 10 Years: 2020 Student Art Selections Announced

The Woodlands High School Art Trust (TWHSAT) in the North Houston suburb is celebrating its program’s tenth year of collecting art from Texas artists, with its collection acquired over the years by vote by the school’s student body. Since 2011, TWHSAT has purchased 44 works of art by 39 Texas artists. This Friday, January 17, TWHSAT will present the works of 13 nominated artists for 2020 to be voted on by The Woodlands High School students. The 13 artists are:

MIGUEL AVILA (MISSOURI CITY); STEVE BASHAM (THE WOODLANDS); SUE BURKE HARRINGTON (LUCAS); LINDA DUMAS (KINGWOOD); DARYL GANNON (CONROE); JULIE HOWARD (ALVIN); WENDY KEENEY-KENNICUTT (COLLEGE STATION); CAROLINE MARCOS (TOMBALL); LYNET MCDONALD (THE WOODLANDS); JENNIFER POLNASZEK (GEORGETOWN); MARLO SAUCEDO (THE WOODLANDS); ZARTASHA SHAH (CONROE); and CARYE YOUNT (SPRING).

These artists’ works will be displayed at the school in late January, and on January 30th, every student at The Woodlands High School will be asked to cast a vote for their favorite piece. Funds from the school’s 2019 Homecoming Dance will be used to purchase the most popular artworks for the school’s collection.

Inspired by a program at The Greater Latrobe School District in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, TWHSAT was created from a vision of George and Cynthia Mitchell.

Reception for the nominated artists is Friday, January 17th from 1:30-3:00 pm at The Woodlands High School (front foyer), 6101 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands.

For more on TWHSAT, please visit its website here.

The 501(c)3 organization, was established in 2011 to help maintain, conserve and display the student-selected, student-purchased collection of established artists at The Woodlands High School. The vision for the TWHS Art Trust is to see the art collection grow each year and to have it extend through the hallways of the high school. Students use funds from their Homecoming Dance to purchase the art works. TWHSAT fundraises for the preservation and permanent display of the art works.