Dallas’ Latino Arts Project Announces Día de Muertos Project

Beginning tonight, October 31, the Latino Arts Project in Dallas will present a first-of-its-kind, permanent pop-up museum with a renowned Mexican artist. Betsabeé Romero: An Altar in Their Memory/Un Altar en Su Memoria will continue through Nov. 17, in honor of Día de Muertos. Romero’s work, a site-specific installation that mixes traditional elements of the celebration with a contemporary interpretation, will honor immigrants who lost their lives trying to cross the southern United States-Mexico border and those who have fallen due to gun violence.

“We’re truly honored to have Romero, who is considered one of the most important contemporary artists of Mexico, display her work in Dallas after successful exhibitions in Mexico City, London, Madrid and Paris,” says Carlos Gonzalez-Jaime, Executive Director of the Latino Arts Project. “A completely immersive experience, the exhibit is an astonishing combination of elements from the authentic traditional celebration of Día de Muertos with contemporary artistic creations based on a thoughtful interpretation of social issues of profound relevance.”

Says the artist Romero: “With a growing reputation in the international arts community and a rapidly diversifying population, Dallas is the perfect home for an exhibition that reimagines a celebration of significance by people of Mexican heritage. Thank you to Jorge Baldor for providing a venue and opportunity to elevate the conversation about societal issues such as immigration and gun violence that adversely impact people of color.”

The Latino Arts Project is a first-of-its-kind permanent pop-up museum designed to bring a greater understanding of Latino art, history and culture through exhibitions and community programs. The museum will host monthly symposiums dedicated to the beauty and history of unique exhibitions and provide bilingual guided tours for schools and nonprofits.

For more information about the Latino Arts Project and coming exhibitions, please go here.