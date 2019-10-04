Texas Commission on the Arts Celebrates Three New Cultural Districts

On September 5, the Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) approved three new Texas cultural districts, bringing the total number of cultural districts in Texas to 43. Envisioned as special zones designated to harness the power of cultural resources for economic development and community revitalization, Cultural Districts can become focal points for generating business, attracting tourists, stimulating cultural development and fostering civic pride. The three newly approved districts — Longview Cultural District, Original Denton District, and The Downtown Beaumont Cultural Arts District — all celebrate their designations this month.

The first of the three celebrations will be Longview Cultural District, which will hold its event in conjunction with ArtWalk Longview. There will be an official proclamation at 4:30. The event is from 4:00 – 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 10

The Arts! Longview Cultural District is home to arts activities throughout the year, including the 903 Music Festival and events produced by the Longview Symphony, the East Texas Symphonic Band, the Gregg County Historical Museum, LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, Longview Ballet Theatre, and the Longview Museum of Fine Arts. The Arts! Longview Cultural District is proud to be home to the All the Way Live Gospel Music Festival, ArtWalk Longview, and the July Freedom Celebration. The district contains museums, parks, historical sites, restaurants, lodging and visitor amenities driven by two decades of revitalization and both public and private investment.

On October 17, Original Denton District kicks off its celebration at 6:00 pm, with a screening of the cultural district video scheduled for 6:30 pm, followed by the TCA’s cultural district proclamation.

The Original Denton District embraces and showcases Denton’s wealth of cultural assets for economic development and cultural tourism, as well as serving as an avenue for unified support for the arts and culture. The district is located in downtown Denton, where the community first began. The area encompasses the creative people, unique places, and authentic cultural resources that make Denton unusual and eccentric in the best way. Assets include over 300 artists living or working in the district, over 20 live music venues, Denton Community Theatre, museums, gallery spaces, and over 50 murals, sculptures, and other art works.

The Downtown Beaumont Cultural Arts District closes out the month of proclamations, and will be a part of Beaumont’s month-long ARTober celebration, with the event Eat-a-Bug Free Family Arts Day at the Art Museum of Southeast Texas. Tony Chauveaux, the National Endowment for the Arts’ Deputy Chairman for Programs and Partnerships, will be among the dignitaries in attendance, and the proclamation will come at noon.

The Downtown Beaumont Cultural Arts District is the site of many arts and cultural venues, including the Art Museum of Southeast Texas, the Music Studio, the Art Studio, the Julie Rogers Theatre, the Jefferson Theatre, the Downtown Event Centre, and the Civic Center. These venues are frequent hosts to exhibitions, concerts, and dance performances that attract large crowds. Events like the Neches River Festival, the Fourth of July, and the Art Museum of Southeast Texas’ Free Family Arts Day attract thousands and enhance the quality of life along the Gulf Coast.