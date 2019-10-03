Top Five: October 3, 2019 with Seth Mittag

Brandon Zech and artist and Glasstire programmer Seth Mittag run down a host of shows in San Antonio, the meaning of a “good crisis,” and how to win a wad of cash by hacking into Glasstire’s database.

“Even more than working with the people at Glasstire, I love working with it as a living document.”

1. The Glasstire DataHack

Rice University, Sewall Hall, Houston

October 5 – October 6

The two-day event will be hosted by Glasstire at Rice University’s Sewall Hall on Saturday, October 5th from 10 AM to 9 PM, and Sunday, October 6th from 8 AM to 5 PM. Free parking and free food will be provided to all participants and spectators.

2. 1. Tsuyoshi Anzai: Healthy Machines

Blue Star Contemporary, San Antonio

October 4 – January 5

Opening Reception: October 4, 6 – 9 pm

A solo exhibition featuring work by Tsuyoshi Anzai.

2. 2. Joey Fauerso: Teardowns

Blue Star Contemporary, San Antonio

October 4 – January 5

Opening Reception: October 4, 6 – 9 pm

In Teardowns, San Antonio-based artist Joey Fauerso presents new work continuing her investigation of themes of culture, gender, family, and humor as a method of response to our socio-political climate and the destructive and reconstructive natures of humanity.

2. 3. Margaret Craig: Sea Islands

Blue Star Contemporary, San Antonio

October 4 – January 5

Opening Reception: October 4, 6 – 9 pm

A solo exhibition featuring work by Margaret Craig.

2. 4. Larry Graeber and Sterling Allen: Formal Proof

Blue Star Contemporary, San Antonio

October 4 – January 5

Opening Reception: October 4, 6 – 9 pm

In Formal Proof, Sterling Allen and Larry Graber address established methods of display– from floor, to ceiling, to wall, to pedestal, to establish a dialogue amongst their work.

3. DIS: A GOOD CRISIS

Culture Hole, Dallas

October 9

The work features the Night King from HBO’s Game of Thrones, missed opportunities following the mid-2000s global financial crisis and commentary on the feudal frenzy of the “new rentership society,” a term propagated by private equity firms to explain the economic shift that has seen the renter population of the United States soar in the aftermath of the 2008 housing crash.

4. 1. Ruben Luna: Gacho Style

Presa House, San Antonio

October 4 – October 26

Opening Reception: October 4, 6 – 11 pm

Each piece presents a new creative challenge of combining or juxtaposing everyday inexpensive, readily available objects into personal artworks that serve to pay tribute to a person or story in his life.

4. 2. Robert Jackson Harrington & Hector Hernandez: Useless Systems

Presa House, San Antonio

October 4 – October 26

Opening Reception: October 4, 6 – 11 pm

Useless Systems is the second collaboration between Harrington and Hernandez. Their first collaborative exhibit, Impossible to Tell, debuted in December 2014 at grayDUCK Gallery in Austin, TX.

5. Exchange Rate

Galveston Art Center

July 13 – October 6

Featuring work by Corey Ackelmire, The Art Guys, Mike Beradino, Rene Cruz, Kevin Curry, Kathy Hall, Mary Jeys, Deborah Mersky, Virginia Lee Montgomery, Ken Little, Phillip Pyle II, Anthony Thompson Shumate, and Dan Tague.