Tensile Strength
October 21 - December 2, 2017
1502 Sawyer St, Houston, Texas 77007 Get directions
“Tensile Strength is the second exhibition by Sculpture Month Houston at SITE Gallery Houston at the Silos at Sawyer Yards.” The show features works by twenty artists, including many who are based in and around Texas. Artists include:
HOUSTON:
Lily Cox-Richard
Jeff Shore/ Jon Fisher
Tommy Gregory
Alex Goss
Patrick Renner
Keliy Anderson-Staley
Tierney Malone
Joe Havel
Kaneem Smith
SAN ANTONIO:
Buster Graybill
Ken Little
Mark McCoin
Randy Wallace
Jill Bedgood
AUSTIN:
Beili Liu
Laurie Frick
DALLAS:
Sherry Owens
Celia Eberle
Cameron Schoepp
ARKANSAS:
John Salvest
