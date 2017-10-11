Advertise   Donate

Tensile Strength

Tensile Strength

October 21 - December 2, 2017

Opening: October 21, 2017 | 6–9 pm

The Silos on Sawyer

1502 Sawyer St, Houston, Texas 77007 Get directions

Tensile Strength is the second exhibition by Sculpture Month Houston at SITE Gallery Houston at the Silos at Sawyer Yards.” The show features works by twenty artists, including many who are based in and around Texas. Artists include:

HOUSTON:
Lily Cox-Richard
Jeff Shore/ Jon Fisher
Tommy Gregory
Alex Goss
Patrick Renner
Keliy Anderson-Staley
Tierney Malone
Joe Havel
Kaneem Smith

SAN ANTONIO:
Buster Graybill
Ken Little
Mark McCoin
Randy Wallace
Jill Bedgood

AUSTIN:
Beili Liu
Laurie Frick

DALLAS:
Sherry Owens
Celia Eberle
Cameron Schoepp

ARKANSAS:
John Salvest

