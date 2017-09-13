The Art of the Teacher: Christopher Troutman, Yu Ji, Nicole Duet, and Domenic Cretara

“The Art of the Teacher will include the drawings and paintings completed by faculty mentors and their former graduate students from California State University, Long Beach, and will highlight the influence of teachers and the relationship between teachers and students. The exhibition will showcase paintings by Domenic Cretara alongside works by his former student, Nicole Duet. Duet is currently an assistant professor at Louisiana Tech University. The exhibition will showcase works by Lamar University assistant professor of drawing, Christopher Troutman, paired with the work of his former instructor, Yu Ji.”