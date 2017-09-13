The Art of the Teacher: Christopher Troutman, Yu Ji, Nicole Duet, and Domenic Cretara
September 29 - November 12, 2017
Dishman Art Museum at Lamar University
1030 E. Lavaca, Beaumont, TX 77710 Get directions
409-880-8959
“The Art of the Teacher will include the drawings and paintings completed by faculty mentors and their former graduate students from California State University, Long Beach, and will highlight the influence of teachers and the relationship between teachers and students. The exhibition will showcase paintings by Domenic Cretara alongside works by his former student, Nicole Duet. Duet is currently an assistant professor at Louisiana Tech University. The exhibition will showcase works by Lamar University assistant professor of drawing, Christopher Troutman, paired with the work of his former instructor, Yu Ji.”
Add to Calendar 06-10-2017 06:30:00 PM 06-10-2017 08:30:00 PM MM/DD/YYYY The Art of the Teacher: Christopher Troutman, Yu Ji, Nicole Duet, and Domenic Cretara The Art of the Teacher: Christopher Troutman, Yu Ji, Nicole Duet, and Domenic Cretara 1030 E. Lavaca, Beaumont, TX 77710 Dishman Art Museum at Lamar University aBbDxPIzQzxAZbXpimfr25770
Because Harvey flooded the museum’s lecture hall, we have moved the Reception to Friday, October 27, 6:30-8:30 PM.
The Reception will be preceded by a Panel Discussion with the artists at 5:30 PM.
Thank you…
Dennis Kiel
Director
Dishman Art Museum