Assistance League of Houston Celebrates Texas Art 2017
January 13 - February 26, 2017
2800 Post Oak Blvd., Houston, TX 77056 Get directions
(713) 526-6461
Add to Calendar http://glasstire.com/events/2017/01/09/assistance-league-of-houston-celebrates-texas-art-2017/ 18-01-2017 06:00:00 PM 18-01-2017 08:30:00 PM 11 Assistance League of Houston Celebrates Texas Art 2017 Assistance League of Houston Celebrates Texas Art 2017 2800 Post Oak Blvd., Houston, TX 77056 Williams Tower Gallery
Shameless plug: I will be showing the Houston debut of “More Cowbell” a loud, fun wall mounted Kinetic Percussion. It’s always a good show and also a good cause.