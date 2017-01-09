15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events

Assistance League of Houston Celebrates Texas Art 2017

Assistance League of Houston Celebrates Texas Art 2017

January 13 - February 26, 2017

Opening: January 18, 2017 | 6–8:30 pm

Williams Tower Gallery

2800 Post Oak Blvd., Houston, TX 77056 Get directions

(713) 526-6461

An exhibition juried by Jose Esparza Chong Cuy from the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.

