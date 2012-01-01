Advertise   Donate

Dwayne Carter: Midway to Madness

January 9 - 27, 2012

Opening: January 26, 2012 | 12–1 pm

Richland College Brazos Gallery

12800 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75243 Get directions

(972) 238-6339

Banner-sized digital prints by Richland College faculty member Dwayne Carter blend photography and digital painting into narrative compositions from Carter’s self-published photo novella, Midway to Madness #2. Copies of the zine will be available during the exhibition.

  1. Phil Elinski
    Nice looking work, I know that this is a very late post. If you do see this… I’m in town…trying to get a hold of you.

