Dwayne Carter: Midway to Madness
January 9 - 27, 2012
Richland College Brazos Gallery
12800 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75243 Get directions
(972) 238-6339
Add to Calendar 26-01-2012 12:00:00 PM 26-01-2012 01:00:00 PM MM/DD/YYYY Dwayne Carter: Midway to Madness Dwayne Carter: Midway to Madness 12800 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75243 Richland College Brazos Gallery aBbDxPIzQzxAZbXpimfr25770
Nice looking work, I know that this is a very late post. If you do see this… I’m in town…trying to get a hold of you.