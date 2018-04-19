Dallas to Give Martha Stewart “Great Contributor to Art Award”

Artists think of the word “art” as their own, but the word is used in many ways (although not as amusingly as the recent and rampant use of “curator” of everything). There’s the “state of the arts,” the “culinary arts,” and “the art of the deal,” among the arts of everything. Perhaps, artists should be flattered by the term used by everyone to describe things they like.

Soon, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens will grant Martha Stewart the “Great Contributor to Art Award” on May 11, reports the Denton Record-Chronicle. She will show up to accept the award and plug her latest book about flowers. The art of flowers.