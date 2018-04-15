You can now buy a reproduction of “Fearless Girl”

Kristen Visbal, the artist who a year ago created and installed her Fearless Girl statue squaring off with the iconic Wall Street bull, has announced that she will be making and selling two-foot-tall reproductions of the artwork. Coming in at $6,500 each, the statues will at least have some form of craft behind them — all of the pieces in the 1,000 count run will be made of bronze through a lost wax casting process.

According to the statue’s website, 20% of the proceeds from the pieces will be donated to a non-profit that promotes the values that Fearless Girl stands for:

“To support women in leadership positions, the empowerment of young women, women’s education, gender equality, the reduction of prejudice in the work place through education, equal pay and the general well-being of women.”

Of her reason for creating a reproduction of the fifty-and-a-half-inch-tall figure, Visbal writes:

“My hope is that your limited edition bronze will serve as a symbol of empowerment and encouragement and as a reminder that collaboration between genders and culture is the enlightened path forward for smarter, stronger decisions.”

