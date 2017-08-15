Find the Art Historical References in “Alien: Covenant”

Someone named “Herrozzy” has put together a compilation of scenes from the recent movie Alien: Covenant and compared them to images from art history. Some are more obvious than others, but on the Vimeo page, Herrozzy states, “Riddley’s obsession with Divine Comedy and Paradise Lost made it easy. Thanks for watching.”
Glasstire sends out a challenge to name other films with such art historical references!
The typos are distracting. However, beautiful and terrifying imagery. Must be viewed and paused several times. The work is worth it.
Very nice.