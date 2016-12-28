Odessa to Spiff up the Town with Public Art Project

In 2014, Forbes magazine ranked Odessa, Texas as the third fastest-growing small city in the United States. Last year, the Odessa Council for Arts and Humanities crafted a master plan that called for building public art works on city property, so now the Council is now in talks to potentially acquire the former “Cloth World” tower in front of the Pinkie’s liquor store on Maple Avenue and transforming the steel structure into a public art project, reports the Odessa American. If all goes as expected, the Council will soon be sending out requests for proposals.

This may not seem like a big story, but it was the lead post in yesterday’s “Morning Links” in ARTnews. Everyone wants to see more public art in West Texas, so it’s time to get your thinking caps on, Texas artists!

also by Paula Newton