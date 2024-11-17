William Sarradet talks with artist Jacqueline Overby about developing affordable art studios and their significance in building community.

“MotherShip’s presence there has helped solidify the scene in a way. By creating the San Marcos studio tour we’ve given the art community something that everybody gets to participate in. Everybody gets to come together and celebrate and it’s something to be proud of.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

