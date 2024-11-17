Art Dirt: Jacqueline Overby On the Importance of Affordable Art Studios

by Glasstire November 17, 2024
Portrait of the artist next to her yellow soft felt sculpture

Jacquline Overby at the opening for “Uncovered and..Then Some,” at Anya Tish Gallery in Houston, TX. Photo courtesy of Jacquline Overby

William Sarradet talks with artist Jacqueline Overby about developing affordable art studios and their significance in building community.

“MotherShip’s presence there has helped solidify the scene in a way. By creating the San Marcos studio tour we’ve given the art community something that everybody gets to participate in. Everybody gets to come together and celebrate and it’s something to be proud of.”

